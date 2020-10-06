Rita Mae Gros, 74, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Morgan City Health Care.

She is survived by a son, Hilton Autin Jr.; seven siblings, Linda Daigle, Doris Bergeron, Lorraine Stott, Patsy Blancaneaux, Junius Gros, Villary Gros and Shirley Alleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Twin City Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.