Article Image Alt Text

RITA DUCO ROBICHEAUX

Tue, 11/26/2019 - 10:01am

Rita Duco Robicheaux, 97, a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Patterson Health Care Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Wenda Gasek of Morgan City and Barbara Robicheaux of Bayou Vista; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and a sister.
Memorial visitation will Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019