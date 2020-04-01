Ricky Don Bradford Sr., 72, a resident of Richmond, TX and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Friday March 27, 2020 in Richmond, TX.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to limit social interaction, individuals wishing to view the remains are invited to a walk-through viewing (with a limit of 10 persons at a time in the building) on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Street Morgan City, La. 70380 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Ricky was a Veteran of the United States Army receiving an Honorable Discharge

Memories of Ricky Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of: his children, Ricky Bradford, Jr. of Houma, La., Mrs. Spencer (Ricshika) Holt of Richmond, TX and Ryan Bradford of Dallas, TX; his four grandchildren: a great-granddaughter, his siblings, Kenneth (Betty) Bradford of Berwick, La., Cary (Pauline) Bradford of Sunnyvale, TX, William “Billy” (Yvonne “Dee”) Bradford, III of Houma, La., Neva Green of Morgan City, La., Shawn (Rose) Bradford of Wenatchee, WA, Mrs. Darrell (Dionne) Sanders of Schertz, TX and Corey (Fa’izah) Bradford of Des Moines, WA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ricky Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, William “Brad” Bradford, Jr. and Audrey “Deedy” Johnson Bradford.

Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.