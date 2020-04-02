Article Image Alt Text

RICKY DON BRADFORD JR.

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:30am

Ricky Don Bradford Sr., 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Richmond, Texas, died Friday March 27, 2020, in Richmond, Texas.
A walk-through viewing will be Friday, 8-10 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with 10 people allowed at a time.
He is survived by three children, Ricky Bradford Jr. of Houma, Ricshika Holt of Richmond, Texas and Ryan Bradford of Dallas; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; his siblings, Kenneth Bradford of Berwick, Cary Bradford of Sunnyvale, Texas, William Bradford III of Houma, Neva Green of Morgan City, Shawn Bradford of Wenatchee, Washington, Dionne Sanders of Schertz, Texas and Corey Bradford of Des Moines, Washington; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020