Rickey Joseph Glynn, 55, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Harry Glynn of Watson; two brothers, Bobby Glynn Sr. of Stephensville and Paul Glynn Sr. of Bayou Vista; a sister, Amy Stratton of Morgan City; a step-brother, Roy Whitehead Jr.; a step-sister, Johnnie McKoin; step-father, Roy Whitehead Sr.; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

