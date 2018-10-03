March 7, 1938 - September 30, 2018

Richard “Dickie” Louis Daigle, 80, died September 30, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. Born March 7, 1938, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Morgan City.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street in Thibodaux. Military Service will begin at noon at the funeral home.

He is survived by his children, Terry (Keith) Long, Steve (Roxanne) Daigle, Mark (Kim) Daigle, Tracey (John) Dowd, Ellen (Timmy) Benoit and their mother, Arleen Chauvin Daigle; step children, Stephanie (Troy) Dupuy and Charmaine (Joel) Hebert; grandchildren, Jessica Falgoust Brunet and Joshua Falgoust, Lee Daigle, Lauren Camp, Jake and Parker Daigle, Nicki and Sam Dalton, and Brad Benoit; step grandchildren, Ethan and Brianna Breaux, Zachary Dupuy, Austin, Autumn and Ashton Martinez, and Jennifer and Matthew Poche’; great-grandchildren, Silas Brunet, River Benoit, Mazie Camp, Arwen and Genevieve Daigle, Mason Poche’ and Aalon Martinez; and brother, Harold (Louella) Daigle.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Daigle; parents, Ivy and Henrietta Boudreaux Daigle; brothers, Maurice, Leo, Tommy and Raymond Daigle; sisters, Vivian Baye, Ester Jennings and Patsy Baye; and one great-granddaughter, Millie Raelynn Benoit.

He was a United States Navy Korean War Vet. He was an avid Tulane Green Wave sports fan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.