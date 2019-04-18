Reynold “Slim” Bernard Rogers Sr., born August 11, 1940, a native of Franklin and a resident of Schriever, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, age 78.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 20, at Christian Assembly (1971 W Park Ave, Schriever) from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at St Bridget’s church cemetery (100 LA-311, Schriever).

