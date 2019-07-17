The Reverend Melvin Turner Jr., 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, La. passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday July 12, 2019 at 3:35 p.m.

Visitation will be observed Saturday July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Avenue Morgan City, La. at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Reverend C. F. Smith will officiate the services.

Melvin Jr., leaves to cherish his memory: Doretha Turner and Judy Singleton; his children, Wayne (Tasha) Turner of Amelia La., Nelson Turner of Baton Rouge, La., Wanda (Al) Green, Gwendolyn (Michael) Turner, Reginald (Tamaikia) Turner, LaShundra Mayes all of Houston, Texas; Celeste (Leroy) Murray of Broussard, La.; Stephanie (Floyd) Bartley of Patterson, La., Tashekia Celestine and Koshia Singleton both of Morgan City, La. and Angelina Mack of Franklin, La.; his siblings, Harold Turner, Donald (Shelia) Turner, Wilbert (Lena) Turner, Fannie Garrett, and Linda Turner and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Melvin, Jr., was preceded in death by Bessie Turner; his parents, Melvin Turner Sr. and Jeanetta Turner, his brothers, Calvin Joseph Turner and Benjamin Turner and his sister, Carolyn Dorsey.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.