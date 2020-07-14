The Reverend Dr. Chrispin Finnegan “C. F.” Smith Sr., a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully, entering from time into eternity on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 12:02 p.m. at his residence.

A public viewing will be conducted from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Avenue Morgan City, La. (By mandate, all visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A Private Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Wake Service will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. Viewing will resume on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. A Private Celebration of Life Service celebrating Dr. C. F. Smith Sr.’s Life will be held on Saturday July 18. 2020 at 11 a.m. Because of the mandate, both services are for family’s invited guest only and will be accessible virtually by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020. Dr. Smith will be entombed with his beloved wife, First Lady Laura C. Smith of fifty plus years, in the Morgan City Cemetery - Mausoleum Section following funeral services.

Dr. Smith leaves to cherish his memory: his four children, Stephanie (Gillis) Carbin Sr., Chrispin Smith Jr., Sonia D. Smith all of Morgan City, La. and Jonathan Smith of Charenton, La.; five grandchildren, Roneld Clay, Ronald Clay, Alessia Carbin, Brandi Smith, and Jillian Smith; three great-grandchildren, Laia Clay, Jeremiah Brinkley, and Aylin Williams; three brothers-in-law, Vincent Copper Sr. of New Orelans, La., Raymond (Sedonia) Ina and Joseph (Octavia) Ina both of Franklin, La.; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Copper of Atlanta, GA and Diane Moore of New Orleans, La.; the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church family; along with a host of other relatives and friends who realize that Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal.

Dr. Smith was preceded in death by: his wife, Laura Ann Copper Smith; his parents, David Sr. and Alfreda Williams Smith; two aunts he called “Mother”, Lizzie Williams and Ruth Williams; two brothers, David Smith Jr. and Joseph Smith; his mother-in-law, Iris LaVerta Green; his father-in-law, Charles E. Copper Sr.; a sister-in-law, Julia C. Dixson; three brothers-in-law, Sherwood J. Dixson Sr., Charles E. Copper Jr., and Xenophon Copper and one nephew, William Smith.

