THE REVERAND ROY W. MELLISH

The Reverend Roy W. Mellish +tssf, 79, passed away at Ochsner St. Mary on March 4, 2021.

Fr. Mellish was born in Santiago, Chile, on March 24, 1941. He was Chilean by birth, British by parentage, and American by adoption. He attended the Episcopal Seminary of the Caribbean in Puerto Rico and was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Panama on February 12, 1972.

Fr. Mellish began his priesthood as a missionary priest, serving in the Diocese of Panama for four years and the Diocese of Honduras for 11 years. While serving in Panama, he became a member of The Third Order, Society of St. Francis. Later, he became the priest in charge of an Hispanic Church in the Diocese of Texas for two and a half years before accepting a call to serve at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Innis, La., where he served for three and a half years.

Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City called Fr. Mellish in 1993, and he served the church for 15 years before retiring at the end of 2008. While serving at Trinity, he was active in the Rotary Club and received several certificates recognizing him for service to the community. He was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

In retirement, Fr. Mellish served as a supply priest in both English- and Spanish-speaking congregations in the diocese.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Saxton and John W. Mellish.

Fr. Mellish is survived by his brothers, Jorge Mellish-Saxton of Talamanca DeJarama, Madrid, Spain and Dennis Mellish of Santiago, Chile; two nieces, Rose Mary Mellish Valenzuela and Jacqueline Mellish Valenzuela; as well as many wonderful cousins.

Visitation will be held March 17, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a private funeral in the church at 2 p.m. Reservations are required because of COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, Fr. Mellish preferred that donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Services for Rev. Mellish will be on Facebook on Trinity Episcopal’s webpage at a later date.