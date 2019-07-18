THE REV. MELVIN TURNER JR.

The Rev. Melvin Turner Jr., 80, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Doretha Turner; his children, Wayne Turner of Amelia, Nelson Turner of Baton Rouge, Wanda Green, Gwendolyn Turner, Reginald Turner and LaShundra Mayes, all of Houston, Celeste Murray of Broussard, Stephanie Bartley of Patterson, Tashekia Celestine and Koshia Singleton, both of Morgan City, and Angelina Mack of Franklin; his siblings, Harold Turner, Donald Turner, Wilbert Turner, Fannie Garrett and Linda Turner; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

