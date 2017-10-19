The Rev. Blaine Clay, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Houma. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Blaine Linus of Morgan City and Dwayne Clay of Houma; a daughter, Angel Clay of Houma; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Walter Clay of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a brother and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.