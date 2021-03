Reuben Robicheaux, 51, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died March 15, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carline Robicheaux; a son, Brayden Robicheaux; a daughter, Brynn Robicheaux; and a brother, Ray Robicheaux.

He was proceeded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be Monday, 5-9 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.