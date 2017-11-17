Renza Long DarDar, 92, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ, 1105 Railroad Avenue in Morgan City. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two sisters, Lillian Johnson of Houston, Texas, and Iola Davis of New Orleans; children, Johnnie DarDar Jr. of Lafayette and Kirby DarDar Sr. of Morgan City and Joyce DarDar of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 14 great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jones Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.