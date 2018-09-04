March 19, 1932- August 31, 2018

Rena Bergeron Blanchard, 86, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Rena was born on March 19, 1932, in Gibson, the daughter of Herbert and Eva Tabor Bergeron.

Rena will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Ridley “Black” Blanchard of Morgan City; three daughters, Marcia Bergeron and son-in-law Craig of Morgan City, Gayle Simoneaux and son-in-law John of Pineville, and Janet Taquino and son-in-law Audie of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Brooke Blanco, Lori Blanco Gonzales, Bret Blanco, Steven Simoneaux, Byron Simoneaux, Tyler Taquino and Michelle Taquino Alcina; and nine great grandchildren.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Eva Tabor Bergeron; one brother, Eluis Bergeron; one sister, Rita Goulas; and a son-in-law, David A. Blanco.

Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Natalie Dishman, Dr. Daryl Solet, and the nursing staff of Teche Regional Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 3, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until Mass time; following Mass, Rena was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 415 Union St., Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.