A memorial service will be held for Regina Callery, 56, at MK Dixon Funeral Home, 211 Main St., Baldwin, March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m.-until.

Her ashes will be spread over her mother’s grave at Perpetual Park Cemetery, and immediately following there will be a celebration of her life in Pecot Park, Franklin.

She was a native of Franklin and a resident of Plano, Texas. She is survived by her father, Joseph Callery Sr.; her loving kids, sons Gerald (Brittney) Callery, Pierre Callery, and daughter, Joetta Harvey; two brothers, Tracy Callery, Kevin (Paula) Callery; four sisters, Diedra, Debbie, Renee and Sherelle Callery.