REGINA CALLERY

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 10:07am Roger Stouff

A memorial service will be held for Regina Callery, 56, at MK Dixon Funeral Home, 211 Main St., Baldwin, March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m.-until.
Her ashes will be spread over her mother’s grave at Perpetual Park Cemetery, and immediately following there will be a celebration of her life in Pecot Park, Franklin.
She was a native of Franklin and a resident of Plano, Texas. She is survived by her father, Joseph Callery Sr.; her loving kids, sons Gerald (Brittney) Callery, Pierre Callery, and daughter, Joetta Harvey; two brothers, Tracy Callery, Kevin (Paula) Callery; four sisters, Diedra, Debbie, Renee and Sherelle Callery.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018