January 29, 1962 — March 18, 2020

Reed Daniel Armond Jr., 58, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughter Angel.

Reed was born January 29, 1962, in New Orleans, the son of Reed Daniel Armond Sr. and Audrey Ryan Phillips.

Reed proudly served the United States Navy for 11 years. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with all of them. Reed was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Saints and LSU, NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals and the New Orleans Pelicans.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tammy White Armond of Morgan City; two sons, Alfred White of Foley, Alabama, and PFC Ryan Armond of Ft. Bliss, Texas; two daughters, Cherie Armond-Hiatt of San Antonio, Texas, and Angel White of Morgan City; his mother, Audrey Ryan Phillips and husband George “Lee” Phillips of Picayune, Mississippi; four brothers, SSGT Ret. Charles Armond and wife Nancy of Picayune, Mississippi, Richard Armond and wife SPCO Ret. Christine of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, David Armond and spouse Billy Ryan Jr. of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Wesley Armond of Noblesville, Indiana; one sister, Belinda Armond and husband Davy Farmer of Picayune, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Love Ann Hiatt, Phaeton Hiatt, Havana Hiatt, Zephyr Hiatt, Drake White-Russell and Garen Hebert; his beloved godmother, Sandra Ryan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Reed was preceded in death by his father, Reed Daniel Armond Sr.; one brother, Elliot Armond; and one sister, Palma Sporer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family, c/o Twin City Funeral Home.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions on limited gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Reed for the family on the website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.