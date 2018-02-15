RAYOLA 'TUT' THERIOT

December 31, 1936 — February 14, 2018

Tut passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2018, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Morgan City on Dec. 31, 1936. She married her childhood sweetheart, Walter Theriot, and had four children.

Anyone who knew her, knew how much she loved the outdoors. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and she also enjoyed fishing and camping. But her greatest love was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her four children (and spouses): Karin Bertrand (Jeff), Kim Dardeau (Tony), Kelly Theriot, and Keith Theriot (Danielle); 10 grandchildren: Jeffrey Bertrand, James Bertrand and Kalyn Macaluso, Tabby Travis, Seth Dardeau and Matthew Dardeau, Kelsi Theriot and Kade Theriot, Sam Theriot and Ben Theriot; and seven great-grandchildren: Krislyn, Kady, Kanon, Sara Grace, Clay, Abigail and Taylor.

She is also survived by a brother, Garrett Topham Jr.; a sister, Barbara Topham; a sister-in-law, Rosie Theriot; and a brother-in-law, Joe Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Theriot; her parents, Garrett and Ellen Topham; and a sister, Victoria Topham.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City, Louisiana. In keeping with the family’s wishes, graveside services will be held privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City, Louisiana.