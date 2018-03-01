Raymond Scott, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at New Rising Sun Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Smith Scott; sons, Kevin Scott and Derrick Williams; daughter, Almesha D. Scott, all of Houma; father, Lawyer Williams Sr. of Franklin; brothers, Arthur Bishop, Leonard Scott, Lawyer Williams Jr. and Melvin Williams, all of Houma, and Michael Williams of Morgan City; sisters, Annalee Franklin, Patricia Lawson, Enola Westley, Duann McKenzie, Bertha Lawson, Karen Williams and Laura Coleman, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.