Raymond Scott, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Smith Scott; sons, Kevin Scott and Derrick Williams; daughter, Almesha D. Scott all of Houma; father, Lawyer Williams Sr. of Franklin; brothers, Arthur Bishop, Leonard Scott, Lawyer Williams, Jr., Melvin Williams all of Houma, and Michael Williams of Morgan City; sisters, Annalee Franklin, Patricia Lawson, Enola Westley, Mrs. Jessie (Duann) McKenzie, Mrs. Sherman (Bertha) Lawson, Karen Williams and Mrs. Kevin (Laura) Coleman of Houma; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.