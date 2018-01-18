March 18, 1923-January 12, 2018

Raymond Huff Boykin, 94, a native of Gueydan and resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at his home.

Raymond was born on March 18, 1923, in Gueydan, the son of Raymond Scott Boykin and Minnie Huff Boykin.

Raymond served his country proudly while serving in the United States Army where he discovered a love for airplanes. He truly lived his life to the fullest from going on adventures to spending time with his family. He had been retired from Halliburton for many years but still kept in touch with friends. Raymond was always educating himself by being an avid reader and loved to share many of his findings. He was loved by all who knew him and he was always loving and thinking of others. He will truly be missed.

He is survived by his five stepchildren, Monika Wilson Fields, Roland Wilson, Gary Wilson, Sandra Wilson Hebert and Glenn “Huck” Wilson; daughter-in-law, Ambre Wilson; six nephews; five nieces; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nora Lee Nini Gaspar Boykin; her son, Raymond Lee Gaspar; his second wife, Elfriede “Effie” Heidi Marie Burian Wilson Boykin; and two sisters, Helen Boykin Butler and Evelyn Boykin Cooley.

A Memorial Service in his honor will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 1018, at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Ministries with Pastor Tommy Fromenthal officiating.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.