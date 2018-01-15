February 21, 1930- January 12, 2018

Raymond George LaHoste Sr., 87, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare Center surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born Feb. 21, 1930, in New Orleans, the son of Oscar LaHoste Sr. and Eunice Jackson Billiot.

As a young man, Raymond, affectionately known as “Ray-maw,” worked several different jobs which helped aid in his ability to be able to fix almost anything and everything that was broken. While working at the Western Auto Store, he met his loving wife of 64 years, Nelwyn. Together, they built a life with love and dedication. They had five children who later blessed them with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the MCPBA and an avid parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

He leaves behind his “bay,” Nelwyn Percle LaHoste of Bayou Vista; four children, Raymond G. LaHoste Jr. and his wife, Ellen, of Morgan City, Gary A. LaHoste of Madisonville, Susan L. Mira and her husband, Thomas, of State College, Pennsylvania and Bruce J. LaHoste of Patterson; four grandchildren, Cody LaHoste and his girlfriend, Tiffani Probst, Emily LaHoste and her fiancé, John Chesteen, Peter LaHoste, and Brandon LaHoste; two great-grandchildren, Zavier Prince and Kase LaPoint; one brother and a sister-in-law that was more like a sister, Joseph and Inez LaHoste of New Orleans; sisters-in-law, Anna Luc and Elodie LaHoste of Morgan City; and brothers-in-law, George Percle of Morgan City, and Mac Percle and his wife Mary Ellen of New Iberia.

Raymond was preceded into death by his parents, Oscar LaHoste Sr. and Eunice Jackson Billiot; one daughter, Karen LaHoste; one daughter-in-law, Bonny Aucoin LaHoste; two brothers, Oscar LaHoste Jr. and Calvert LaHoste; two sisters, Elaine L. Lodrigue and Delores L. Boudreaux; two sisters-in-law, Annabelle LaHoste and Rose Percle; and three brothers-in-law, Rudolph Lodrigue, D.J. Luc and Alvin Boudreaux.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father William Rogalla celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held in the parish hall from 9 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. with a rosary being prayed at 11:20 a.m. Following Mass, Raymond will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Serving Raymond as pallbearers will be Billy Parker, his grandchildren Cody, Emily, Peter and Brandon, nephews Kerry Luc and Joe Hensgens and honorary pallbearers his son-in-law Tom and his great-grandsons Zavier and Kase.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.