May 25, 1934 -December 10, 2018

Raymond D. Rink Sr., 84, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 10, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Raymond was born on May 25, 1934, in Bayou Penchant, the son of Homer and Angeline LaCoste Rink.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Stephen Rink of Houston, Texas and Gwen Rink of Morgan City; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Angeline LaCoste Rink; his wife, Letsie Dontay Rink; and one son, Raymond D. “Sonny” Rink Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Following the services, Raymond will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.