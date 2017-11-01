January 20, 1943 - October 28, 2017

Memorial services for Ray Joseph Rodriguez will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Ruben Primor will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m.

Ray was a native of Ashton and a 49-year resident of Centerville who passed away at the age of 74 at his home on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. He attended Hanson Memorial School and went to work on the family farm at a very early age. He enlisted and served in the Louisiana National Guard. Because of Ray’s love for animals, he “custom fitted” and showed Brahma cattle throughout the country. After working in the oilfield for a few years, he started Ray Rodriguez Trucking Co. He ran the 18-wheeler business for over 30 years before retiring. Ray was an avid vegetable gardener and loved following his children and grandchildren for their various sporting events. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. The world will be a little less bright without Ray’s big smile and cheerful laugh. He will truly be missed.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Sandra Boudreaux Rodriguez; two children, Roderick Beauregard Rodriguez and his companion April Michelle Adams, and Ragan Eliska Rodriguez Alcina and her husband Allen; four grandsons, Hunter Cole Rodriguez, Braxton Joseph Alcina, Bently Wilson Alcina and Bacadi Graceson Alcina; five siblings, Juliet Rodriguez Peterson and her husband Earl, Daniel Rodriguez and his wife Betty, Rhena Rodriguez LaGrange and her husband Terry, Rene Rodriguez Jr. and his wife Jody, and Darlene Dumesnil Concienne and her husband Lloyd; sisters-in-law, Elaine Rodriguez and Carolyn Gauthier; his nephew, Derek John Broussard and his wife Dacia; his niece, Tara Elizabeth McDonald and her husband Bobby; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, godchildren, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rene Rodriguez Sr.; his mother and stepfather, Hazel Bodin Rodriguez Dumesnil and Louis “Copete” Dumesnil; and two brothers, Philip Rodriguez and Gerard Dumesnil.

