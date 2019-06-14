July 1, 1939 — June 11, 2019

Ray Anthony Eues, a resident of Morgan City, was born on July 1, 1939. Ray was born in Morgan City to the late Felix Joseph Eues and the late Inez Marie LeBoeuf Eues Romero. He passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 79 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, while residing at the Patterson Healthcare Center.

He was a Christian man who loved playing the drums and enjoyed jazz, and rhythm and blues music. Ray was an All-State drummer and played in the Tiger Marching Band and also in the 60’s played with Vince Anthony and the Blue Notes in nightclubs in New Orleans as well as many local clubs and dance halls in Morgan City. Ray was also instrumental in starting the successful Morgan City Civic Band in the 70’s and was an avid LSU and Saint’s sports fan. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include six children, Angel’ Eues Henton and her husband Kirk, Scott Anthony Eues and his wife Vicki, Suzette Eues Mateo, Brian David Eues and his husband Sam, Darlin Eues Lacour and her husband Joey and Cherie Eues Mayeaux and her husband Rick; 12 grandchildren, Courtney and Kyle, Daniel, Duane and Russell, Brandon, Dillon and Marissa, Savannah, Emma, Ava and Ray; and one brother, Wayne Eues and his wife Charlie Ann; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Dell Agnes Adams Eues on December 24, 2014, as well as by his parents and also a brother, Earl Joseph Eues Sr.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff of Patterson Healthcare Center and Journey Hospice of Houma. They helped make our Dad comfortable and loved on him like family.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

