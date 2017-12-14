September 15, 1972 - December 12, 2017

Randy Anthony “Rand” Plessala Jr., 45, a resident of Patterson, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 12, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Rand was born Sept. 15, 1972, in Franklin, the son of Randy A. Plessala Sr. and Diana Oliver Plessala.

An avid outdoorsman, his favorite pastime was rambling the bayous, woods and waterways of South Louisiana. He loved to fish, especially in Grand Isle with his Dad and Paw Paw. He loved being on, in and around the water. A true Cajun, he loved hunting. Rand was a professional drummer and was playing drums at his church, Crossway Ministry in Patterson. He was a very likeable, fun-loving man. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh. He had an awesome smile for all he came to meet. He loved his family with all his heart and cherished the time he got to spend with them; he was a wonderful husband and father to his wife and children. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his large, loving family and friends.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sabrina Alexander Plessala of Patterson; three daughters, Mollie, Brianna and Gabrielle, all of Patterson; his parents, Pastor Randy and Diana Plessala of Berwick; two sisters, Bliss Harris of Berwick, and Alison Head and husband Trey of Bayou Gauche; and nieces and nephews, Austin Harris, Taylor Harris, Landon Harris, Kadence Head, Aliana Head, Ryland Head, Zoey Head, Lester Dupont Jr. and Devin Troulliet.

Rand was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Betty Oliver; and paternal grandparents, Herman and Mildred Plessala.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick with Pastor Matt Hebert officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. A private family interment will take place in the Berwick Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.