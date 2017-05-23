July 29, 1958 - May 21, 2017

Randal James Marks, a native and lifelong resident of St. Mary Parish, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at the young age of 58. Randal left us while at his camp, doing what he loved, with his wife at his side.

For Randal, family was everything. He didn’t just have open arms, but also an open and loving heart. Randal adored his daughters, spoiled his grandchildren (who each had a special nickname from him), and he cherished his loving wife. A true gentleman, Randal would give anyone the shirt off his own back.

Though family came first, Randal held many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors at his camp or in his boat, he loved to dance (though he didn’t do it well), he was an accomplished flirt, and a great story teller (though sometimes he’d get his stories mixed up). His family fondly remembers their time together and are thankful that he lived a full life in his short years among them.

Those left to cherish Randal’s memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Heidi Nini Marks; his two daughters, Kristi Pinho and her husband, Keith, and Erica Marks and her fiancé, Jason Olivier; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jenna and Collin Pinho; niece and “3rd daughter”, Blaklee Blanchard; grandson of Randal’s heart, Gregory Ballance; one sister; two brothers; and numerous other relatives. He is also survived by his beloved pet, Molly Jo “Joseph” Marks.

He joined in heaven his father, Lawrence Marks and his mother, Rita Marks.

The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, May 25, 2017, from 8 a.m. until a time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Patterson. Following services, Randal will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Friends and loved ones attending the evening visitation on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the family asks everyone to please come wearing camouflage in memory of Randal.