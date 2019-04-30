July 15, 1958 - April 28, 2019

Rachel Borne Prince, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away at the age of 60 in the evening hours of Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Kirt Prince; her nephew, Chad Borne and his four children; her niece, Tiffany Borne Larosa and her husband Sal and their five children; her sister-in-law, Tracy Prince Lawrence and her two children, W. Ryan Lawrence and his daughter Aubrey, and Rebecca Lawrence Pye and her husband Jason; as well as a host of extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Paul Borne and Lena Theriot Borne; her brother, Clyde Borne and his wife Erin Gaudet Borne; and her brother, Shelton Borne.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 1 p.m. Following the Mass, inurnment will follow in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass, with Father Oneil Landry and Father Billy Ruskoski concelebrating.

