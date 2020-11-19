September 8, 2010 — November 9, 2020

Quincy Van Phu, a resident of Berwick, passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020, at the age of 10.

Quincy was born on September 8, 2010, in Morgan City, the son of Khai Phu and Christy Duval Brown.

Quincy was a very smart boy who was a straight A student and because of this he was in the Beta Club. He loved to be silly with his friends and siblings and loved playing Fortnite. He was a loving brother to his siblings and was his mommy’s best friend. Quincy always had a smile on his face, and that smile will be held in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Christy Duval Brown and Daddy Don; his father, Khai Phu and wife Marisela; Terence Reed Sr.; three sisters, Dekyah Brown, Kailin Phu and Zoey Brown; five brothers, Taaj Delaune, Xavier Duval, Terence Reed Jr., Ty Phu and Brayden Reed; grandmothers, Yolanda Randolph, Sandra Phu, Shirlene Brown, Gail Smith and Rebecca Williams; grandfathers, Paul Duval III, Donald Brown, Ty Phu, Zachary Bennett and John Williams; aunts and nanny’s , Lucinda Wilson, Patsy Babineaux, Paula Duval, Cynthia Metrejean, Mai Phu, Mylean Phu, Shermena Johnson and husband Patrick, and Demerit Brown; uncles and paran’s, Michael Guillotte, Justin Fabre, Quan Phu and Minh Phu; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services for Quincy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Michael Guilliotte officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Following the services Quincy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.