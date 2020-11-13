Qua’land Emond Tairell Roberson, 27, a native of Patterson and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in New Salem Church Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by a son, Adonis Roberson of Morgan City; grand-mothers, Verice Johnson of Lafayette and Deborah Gray of Patterson; a sister, A’yeala Owens of Gonzales; a brother, Cario Roberson of La-mar, Texas; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and great-grandparents.

