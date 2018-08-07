Public input sought by levee board west of Charenton Canal

St. Mary Parish District’s board will meet Thursday in Franklin.

Though the regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers on the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, there will be a public hearing at 5 p.m. for residents west of the Charenton Navigation and Drainage Canal to receive information and provide input to flood control issues in that area.

Executive Director Tim Matte said the levee district’s master plan includes that area, and the district is studying alternatives, locations and what it can afford to augment control. There is no current funding for that section of the parish.

The district will explain its master plan and listen to public input.