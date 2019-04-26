January 4, 2005 — April 19, 2019

Porter Tyson Wininger, 14, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Porter was born on January 4, 2005, in Morgan City, the son of Derek Wininger and Mandy Scott Wininger.

Porter was a fun-loving kid who enjoyed playing football, video games, skateboarding and riding his bike. He was an 8th grader at Morgan City Junior High School. He looked up to his older brother and enjoyed working with him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Mandy Scott Wininger and stepfather Jason Cooper of Morgan City and Derek Wininger of Prairieville; one brother, Jayme Wininger and fianceé Meagan Justillian of Labadieville; two sisters, Kai Blue Wininger and Miah Dae Wininger, both of Morgan City; maternal grandmother, Jeanie LeBlanc; paternal grandmother, Lisa Wininger; paternal grandfather, John Able and wife Sandra; maternal grandfather, Dell Scott; maternal great-grandfather, Cleo Scott; one niece, Olivia Rayne Adams; two great aunts, Elizabeth LeBlanc Risk and Suzanne LeBlanc; big cousin, David Risk; and godmother, Camye Thibodaux.

Porter was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Claude and Marjorie LeBlanc; maternal great-grandmother, Ellen Scott; and godfather, Michael Drummond.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.