December 17, 1936 — December 23, 2020

Philip “Mac” Nolan McCarty, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after a brief illness at American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

Philip was born December 17, 1936, in Jennings, the son of S.H. McCarty and Frances Sutter McCarty.

Philip graduated from Roanoke High School in Roanoke, La., in 1955 as part of the largest graduating class RHS ever had; he played basketball and ran track for the Wildcats. After high school, Philip attended and graduated from McNeese State College in 1959 with a degree in Education. His teaching career began in Acadia Parish in 1960 before moving to St. Mary Parish the following year. During this period, Philip served in the U.S. Army National Guard and taught and coached at Shannon Elementary. After teaching 8th grade math at Morgan City Junior High School for 20 years, Philip retired from the school system in 1990 with 30 years of service. Upon his retirement, he moved back to the family farm in Roanoke, La., where he enjoyed competing in the Senior Olympics, fishing, dove hunting, his weekly trip to “visit the Indians,” and helping solve the world’s problems each morning at the Waffle House in Jennings.

Philip will be fondly remembered by his son, William “Bill” McCarty and wife Julie (Cortez) of Morgan City; his granddaughter who was his world, Jill “Duggar” McCarty of Morgan City; brother, Edward McCarty and wife Frances of Houma; three sisters-in-law, Anna Lee Belaire of Morgan City, Pat Arboneaux of Lafayette, and Dorothy “Dot” McCarty of New Orleans; brother-in-law, Craig LaJaunie and wife Sue of Centerville; numerous nieces and nephews that he thought the world of especially, Susan B. LeBeouf of Broussard; and a special friend, Johanna Cormier of Welsh.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, S.H. and Frances McCarty; the love of his life, his wife, Gloria LaJaunie McCarty; brother, Howard “Knobby” McCarty; and two brothers-in-law, Al Belaire and Warren “Jip” Arboneaux.

Pallbearers will be Bill McCarty, Dwight Barbier, Joe Pisani, Tony Saleme, P-nut Michel and Allen Meyer.

The family would like to thank the staff at American Legion Hospital for the outstanding care given to Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Sutton and Rev. Walter Parker of Roanoke UMC officiating. Masks are required upon entering Pharr Chapel. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. After services, Philip will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.