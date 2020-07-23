On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Colonel (Ret) Philip J Clements II, loving husband, father of four, grandfather of six, and great grandfather of seven, passed away at the age of 87.

Phil was born on September 15, 1932 in New Orleans, LA. He grew up in Morgan City, LA, where he met his future wife of 65 years, Charlene Ann Bonner. They were married on Aug 22, 1954. Phil and Charlene raised three daughters and one son.

Phil graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, in 1954, where he earned his Commission through the Army ROTC Program. During his 30 years of service, his extensive career included such highlights as becoming a member of the US Army Rangers, two combat tours in Vietnam, earning a Master’s Degree, attending the Army War College, an assignment to the Pentagon, commanding a battalion, as well as two overseas tours.

Phil’s Army career culminated as a G-3 Staff Officer at Ft. Polk, LA. He retired in Oct of 1985. Phil then earned a second Master’s degree in Education and was the principal of St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Killeen, TX. He ended his working years as an NCO Academy instructor on Fort Hood, TX. In his retirement years Phil became a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul’s in Harker Heights, TX, becoming a 4th degree Knight.

Phil was preceded in death by his son, Michael, his father, Ervin, and his mother, Flavia. He is survived by his wife, Charlene, his daughters, Mary, Marcia, and Marlene, his brothers, Ervin and Charles, his grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to Covid 19, immediate family only will attend a Requiem Mass on July 28,2020 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, TX. Burial with honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Flowers may be sent to Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. 254-634-2638