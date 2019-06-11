(1959-2019)

Born in New Orleans, raised in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Peter Olson Gadow was a graduate of the Inglewood School in Morgan City and Georgia State University.

Peter is survived by his mother, Mary Gadow Rawls of Friendswood, Texas; and two sisters, Heidi Gadow Disch of Verona, Wisconsin and Leslie Gadow Gerlach of Friendswood, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Henry Gadow; and a brother, John Lewis Gadow.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or a no-kill pet shelter of your choice.

Interment will be done privately at a later date.