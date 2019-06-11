PETER OLSON GADOW

Tue, 06/11/2019 - 10:36am

(1959-2019)
Born in New Orleans, raised in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Peter Olson Gadow was a graduate of the Inglewood School in Morgan City and Georgia State University.
Peter is survived by his mother, Mary Gadow Rawls of Friendswood, Texas; and two sisters, Heidi Gadow Disch of Verona, Wisconsin and Leslie Gadow Gerlach of Friendswood, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Henry Gadow; and a brother, John Lewis Gadow.
Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or a no-kill pet shelter of your choice.
Interment will be done privately at a later date.

