Peter Louis Sr., 85, a native of St. Martinville and resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Fri-day from 9 a.m. until noon with a rosary at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin, mass at 2 p.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin with burial following in Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin.

He is survived by 10 children, Peter Louis Jr. of Verdunville, Diane Spain and Jerry Lewis, both of Centerville, Johnnie Louis of Jeanerette, Rose Garrison of Franklin, Gabriel Louis of St. Joseph, Tony Gibson and Jimmy Gibson, both of Baldwin, Warren Span of Patterson, and La Tonya Anderson of Franklin; three sisters, Lucille Thomas, Mary Ann May and Kathleen Rollins, all of New Orle-ans; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wives, parents, a son, seven brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.