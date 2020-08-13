Perry Long, 73, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Georgia.

A public walk through viewing will be conducted from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St. Morgan City. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A private dismissal service will be held with the family’s invited guest only. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 15, 2020. Perry will be laid to rest on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Memorial Park South Cemetery 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Thelma H. Long of Morgan City; his children, Mrs. James (Tracie Monique) Carrierre, Mrs. Sean (Sharenthia) Pittman, and Mrs. Elisha (Patrina) Buckley; his siblings, Arthur (Janella) Long, Deloris Long and Cheryl A. Long all of Lafayette, Mrs. Alvvin (Diana) Robinson, Catherine Celestine and Carolyn Long all of Morgan City, Donald (Janice) Long of New Orleans; Mrs. Ivan (Gwendolyn) Chapman of Harvey, Mrs. Murphy (Vicki) Aucoin of Montgomery, Texas, Elizabeth Tezno and Mrs. Floyd (Mary) Broussard both of Broussard, and Mrs. Ishmmael (Erica) Rocha of Houma; a best friend/brother, Alroy Reaux, Sr.; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, his brother, a niece, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home os in charge of arrangements.