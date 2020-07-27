PEGGY RENTROP

September 4, 1933 — July 24, 2020

Peggy May Rentrop, a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 86 in the afternoon hours of Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Patterson Health Care Center.

Peggy was a native of Patterson and was the fifth of seven children born to Eugene and Annette Rentrop. Following high school she enlisted in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged she went on to discern her calling to become a nun but ultimately realized that she couldn’t fulfill that calling. Returning home to Patterson, Peggy forged a lifelong career in the banking industry working many years at Patterson State Bank until moving to Teche Federal Bank and then retiring. She was also an avid tennis player and golfer well into her later years, had a love of cooking and couldn’t resist passing along her favorite stories and jokes. She also served her community for many years on the Patterson City Council. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her two siblings, Barbara Rentrop Guarisco and Ray A. Rentrop and his wife Beverly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Oscar Rentrop and Annette Marie LaMulle Rentrop; and four siblings, Charles Rentrop, Joy White Comeaux, Teddy Rentrop and Dale Rentrop Sr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 65 family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation at Ibert’s Mortuary and 50% capacity during the funeral service at church. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings/masks and to practice social distancing.

