Peggy Lee Boone, 64, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Bergeron and Peggy Sons, both of Berwick; a stepson, William Boone Jr.; a stepdaughter, Loretta Boone; a brother, Euclide Legnon; two sisters, Anna Stevens and Mary Comeaux; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepson, a brother, Norah Legnon and four sisters.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home and again Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.