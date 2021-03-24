Article Image Alt Text

PEGGY LEE BOONE

Wed, 03/24/2021 - 11:23am

Peggy Lee Boone, 64, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Bergeron and Peggy Sons, both of Berwick; a stepson, William Boone Jr.; a stepdaughter, Loretta Boone; a brother, Euclide Legnon; two sisters, Anna Stevens and Mary Comeaux; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepson, a brother, Norah Legnon and four sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home and again Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2021