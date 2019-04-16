July 17, 1929 – April 13, 2019

Pearl Diamond Deslatte was born in Plaquemine. She grew up and attended school in Centerville, and was a long-time former resident of Franklin. She moved to Lafayette in 1994. She went peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Abbeville at the Eastridge Nursing Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Calvary Bible Church in Centerville, starting at 10:30 a.m. The funeral will follow in the church at 1 p.m. Frank Carmical of Southside Bible Chapel will conduct the services. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service in the Centerville Presbyterian Cemetery.

Pearl was born on July 17, 1929 and was 89 years old. She was the second child of the late Rachel Mire Diamond and the late Ernest Charles Diamond. She graduated from Centerville High in 1946, the last class to finish in eleven years. She was always interested in nursing and worked for many years at St. Anne’s Hospital in Franklin, and frequently in Dr. Louis Supple’s office and Dr. C J Schexnaildre’s office. In 1968, she graduated from Young Memorial Vocational School and obtained her license to practice as an LPN. She worked at the St. Mary Parish Health Unit in the 1970’s, returning to Franklin Foundation until her retirement. As a nurse, she was always known for going the extra mile and for her sweetness and kindness to her patients.

Pearl was very active at Calvary Bible Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, led the Alliance Youth Fellowship and served as president of the Women’s Missionary Prayer Fellowship for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra Deslatte, of Lafayette, and son, Reverend Aubrey “Butch” Deslatte, Jr., of Nova Scotia, Canada, three grandchildren, Adam Deslatte, Matthew Deslatte, and Rachel Deslatte. Her remaining sibling is Harold Diamond and his wife, Betty, of Lafayette. She is also survived by niece, Kim Cartner Schatz, her husband, John and their children, nephew, Michael Cartner, niece, Cynthia Diamond Baker, her husband, Tim and their children, nephew, Kerry Diamond, and niece, Jill Diamond Mirkovich, her husband Jared and children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Adam Deslatte Sr., her parents, her brothers, Linwood John Diamond and Wallace James Diamond, and her sister, Madelyn Diamond Cartner.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Like most devoted mothers, she loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with an unconditional love. She prayed for them faithfully each day.

The family is so grateful to Eastridge Nursing Home. She was treated so well. She loved all of her caretakers and they loved her. They have been so supportive and loving to both Pearl and her family.

We would also like to thank Lamm Family Care Hospice for their sweetness, patience, kindness, and support. They were unequalled in their expertise given with love.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a much-needed scholarship fund so that children may attend Sandy Creek Bible Camp and learn about the love of Jesus. Make checks payable to Southside Bible Chapel where a scholarship fund has been set up.

