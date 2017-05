Paula H. San Miguel, 80, a native of Cuba and long-time resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, April 30, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Oscar San Miguel; a son, Jorge San Miguel; a granddaughter; and a sister, Teresa E. Hernandez.

Visitation was Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with an 11 a.m. mass. Burial followed in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.