Paul C. Duval Jr., 70, a native of Morgan City, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Paul Duval III, Karen Ledet and Sarah Scully; his stepchildren, Corey Rogers, Sarah Rogers and Telesia Laureance; 10 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parent, wife, a sister and two brothers.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.