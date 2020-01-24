September 9, 1946 – January 10, 2020

Paul Augustin Giroir, 73, of Bayou L’Ourse passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Paul was born September 9, 1946, in Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana. He was the son of Augustin Andri Giroir and Gladys Landry Giroir.

Paul enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, going to the camp with his friends, or just sitting on his back porch with his babies (Jaxx and Daisy). He also loved talking to his many friends on the phone.

Paul touched numerous lives both near and far. He was very committed to his small community. He served on the Bayou L’Ourse Recreation Board for 24 years. He was also the maintenance worker for the Bayou L’Ourse Drainage District for 18 years.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Ann Guillory Giroir of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana. His two children, Robbie Paul Giroir of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana and Heather Giroir LaSalle and her husband Gregory of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana. Three grandsons, Collin Asher Haynes of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Dylan Paul Giroir of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana and Taylan Wayne Godeaux of Bayou L’Ourse, Louisiana. One great-grandson, Chevie Kenneth Paul Giroir of Pierre Part, Louisiana. Two sisters, Sarah Mae Gastal of Kaplan, Louisiana and Gladys Solar of New Iberia, Louisiana, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He is welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his parents, Augustin Andri Giroir and Gladys Landry Giroir. One brother, Norman Giroir and three sisters, Louann Giroir, Rosalie Giroir and Nellie Giroir Fontenot.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until time of services at Hargrave Funeral Home. Services for Paul will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Hargrave Funeral Home Chapel. Following the services there will be a gathering at the Bayou L’Ourse Community Center.