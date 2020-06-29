Paul Ambrose Brown, 53, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Ochsner Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

Viewing will be Tuesday, 6-8 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City with masks and social distancing.

A private service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with services accessible on the Jones Funeral Home and Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church of Morgan City Facebook pages. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery with full military honors.

He is survived by five brothers, Raymond Brown Jr. of Jonesboro, Georgia, Edwin Brown of Seattle, Fr. Keenan Brown of Basile, and David Brown Sr. and Effrem Brown, both of Morgan City; five sisters, Paula Boutte of Patterson, Judith Brown of Dallas, Tena Brown-Trimm and Marva Brown-Stewart, both of Morgan City, Monica Carter of Moreno Valley, California; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Jones funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.