December 3, 1944 — December 10, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Sheehan LaCoste, 76, a resident of Patterson, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary.

Pat was born on December 3, 1944 in New Orleans, the daughter of Charles Irwin Sheehan Sr. and Evelyn Haydel Sheehan.

Pat was a homemaker who not only raised her children, but helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment that she was able to spend with her family. In her free time, Pat loved to cook and also bake; she always made Christmas candy for her family and friends.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Debra LaCoste Boudreaux and husband Homer of Patterson, John “Johnny” Charles LaCoste Jr. and wife Myrna of Franklin, and Wayne LaCoste and companion Jennie Epperson of Bayou Vista; six grandchildren, Felicia Hebert and husband Corey, April McConathy and husband Cary, Charles “Charlie” Cross and wife Misty, Michael Cross and wife Mindy, John C. LaCoste III, and Ashley Naquin and husband Shawn; 25 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Cassie, Auston, Dylan, Kylie, Kaylie, Kera, Rylen, Teven, Natalie, Christopher, Elizabeth, Kylie Jo, Abbygail, Kayden, Daelin, Taylon, Bryson, Braelyn, Hayden, Isabella, Adelyn, Colton, John IV and Kadence; and two great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Miuna.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evelyn Haydel Sheehan; her husband, John “J.C.” LaCoste Sr.; one daughter, Rebecca “Becky” LaCoste Cross; and two brothers, Paul Sheehan and Charles Irwin Sheehan Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the service time.