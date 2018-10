Patricia North Russo, 70, a native of Bogalusa and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, James Russo of Morgan City; two sons, Ryan Russo and Matthew Russo, both of Morgan City; a sister, Marsha Bath of Houston; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.