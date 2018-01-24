PATRICIA MAYON NEWSOM

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:07am Anonymous

Patricia Mayon Newsom, 67, a native and resident of Franklin, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Newsom; two sons, Joey Ackman and Michael Ackman; seven siblings, Shirley, Betty, Deloris, Donald, Ray, Kirk and Marie; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018