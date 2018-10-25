September 28, 1948-October 1, 2018

Patricia Lynne North Russo, 70, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018.

Lynne was born September 28, 1948, in Bogalusa, the daughter of Kendall E. North Sr. and Ann Mitchell North.

Lynne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, James :Jimmy” Russo of Morgan City; two sons, Ryan Russo and wife Marquee of Morgan City and Matthew Wade Richie Russo and wife Mary Hadaway Duhon Russo of Morgan City; one sister, Marsha Bath and husband Fred of Houston; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Duhon, Andrew James Hadaway, Tyler Joseph Russo and Khyla Marie Mcintyre.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Kendall and Ann North; and one brother, Kendall North Jr.

Lynne was a St. Mary Parish educator serving as principal of Maitland Elementary in Morgan City from 1988 to 1991, principal of J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Amelia from 1991 to 2001 and Instructional Specialist for St. Mary Parish public schools from 2001 until her retirement in 2004. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Lynne will forever be remembered to those she has positively impacted and also by her beautiful contagious smile.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pharr Chapel (517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City) Monday, October 29, 2018, visitation from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with service to follow after visitation.