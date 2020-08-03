PATRICIA A. JACKO
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 12:57pm
Patricia A. Jacko, 67, a resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Patricia A. Jacko, 67, a resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255