March 17, 1937 - June 25, 2018

Patricia Gervais Roland, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Patricia was born March 17, 1937, in Raceland, the daughter of Edney Gervais and Elizabeth Dennis Gervais.

Patricia was dedicated to the school board for 52 years, serving as a teacher, a guidance counselor and a principal. She was a loving mother and grandmother and lived for her family.

Patricia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Christopher Roland and wife Connie of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Cade Roland and Morgan Mitchell, both of Lafayette; and one sister, Evelyn Comeaux and husband Malvin of Thibodaux.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Roland; and her parents, Edney and Elizabeth Gervais.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, Patricia will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Thibodaux.